Unicef ​​and Hoside rely on music to promote science June 23, 2026

Unicef ​​(United Nations Children’s Fund) and the production company Hoside have launched an ambitious initiative aimed at encouraging more girls to choose STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields. Through a campaign combining music, audiovisual and community awareness, the project intends to fight against gender stereotypes which still hinder adolescent girls’ access to scientific disciplines.

Despite the progress recorded in the education of girls, inequalities remain significant in the scientific and technological fields. According to the project document, “girls drop out of school more frequently, particularly in rural areas, due to early marriage, early pregnancy, poverty, lack of suitable infrastructure or a safe school environment.” This situation results in low female representation in scientific and technological careers.

To respond to these challenges, the United Nations Children’s Fund, in collaboration with the Government of Senegal and several partners, is deploying the “Transforming education through empowerment and access to STEM” initiative. The program primarily targets adolescent girls from vulnerable families in the regions of Ziguinchor, Kédougou and Sédhiou.

A song promoting the values ​​of inclusion and empowerment of girls

As part of this mission, Hoside is responsible for designing several communication tools intended to raise awareness among the general public. The system includes the production of an original song promoting the values ​​of inclusion and empowerment of girls, the production of a video clip highlighting inspiring female role models, as well as the organization of a launch event in Dakar. A regional tour is also planned in Ziguinchor, Sédhiou and Kédougou with artistic performances, meetings and interactive activities around STEM.

“The main objective is to raise awareness among the general public, to promote the careers of girls and young women in STEM, and to encourage more adolescent girls to choose these fields,” underlines the document. The initiators hope to create “a lasting positive impact” by relying on the strength of artistic creation and community mobilization.

To carry this campaign, several Senegalese artists were proposed, including Jahman X-Press, VJ, Mia Guissé and Oumy Gueye (OMG). All are presented as influential figures among young people and committed to promoting education, the emancipation of women and the fight against gender stereotypes.

Through this initiative, Unicef ​​intends to make culture a lever for social transformation in order to encourage young girls to invest in scientific and technological fields, considered essential for their empowerment and their professional future.

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