Announced creation of a new party: the SEME of Serigne Gueye Diop responds to the call of Bassirou Diomaye Faye

The Senegal party moving towards excellence (Seme), led by Dr Serigne Gueye Diop, announced its support for the project to create a new political party led by the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

In a manifesto published Monday, the president of Seme, also Minister of Industry and Commerce, affirms that the head of state has decided to set up a new political formation “capable of supporting him in his work of rebuilding the Senegalese Nation”.

The SEME says it “strongly welcomes” this initiative, which it considers “relevant” and “of high strategic significance”. According to the document, this future training should constitute a framework for citizen dialogue, sharing of values ​​and support for the political vision of the President of the Republic.

The party of Dr Serigne Gueye Diop believes that this new entity will be based on the principles of sovereignty, pan-Africanism, the rule of law and economic transformation based on the valorization of national resources.

As such, Seme announces its participation in the “founding act” of this future political formation, presented as a tool intended to support the reforms initiated by the Head of State. The manifesto, however, specifies neither the name, nor the launch date, nor the terms of creation of this new party.