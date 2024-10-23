Rwanda: a small fortune for the Amavubi after their victory against Benin

The Amavubi of Rwanda were rewarded after their stunning 2-1 victory against the Guépards of Benin during the 4th day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

It is a victory which relaunches Rwanda in the race to qualify for CAN 2025. With their backs to the wall at the end of the third day, the Amavubi raised the bar after their precious success against Benin (2-1) in Kigali last mid-October. A small feat which places the Rwandan team in third place in group D, one length behind the Beninese.

A special bonus to motivate players

In recognition of this achievement, the Rwandan government offered a special award to the national team. Each player received a bonus of 3 million Rwandan francs (Frw), according to local sources. This is a significant increase from the Rwf1 million bonus they got after their previous victory.

The president of the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), Munyantwali Alphonse, praised the performance of the players and encouraged them to stay united and continue this dynamic. “ Stay together, happiness does not go down, but increases “, he said, while promising other rewards if the successes continue.

A qualification within reach

Thanks to this victory, Rwanda remains hopeful of qualifying for CAN 2025. The Amavubi must maintain this energy and cohesion to hope to win their ticket for the continental competition. With two matches remaining in these qualifiers, against Nigeria and Libya, the Rwandan team can still dream of a historic qualification.