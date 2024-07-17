Rwandan presidential election: Paul Kagame leads with 99.15% of the vote

According to the first results of the presidential election in Rwanda, the outgoing president Paul Kagame is largely ahead in the poll. The strongman of Kigali, alone, totals 99.15% of the votes cast.

Already a fifth term in the bag for Paul Kagame? Candidate for his own succession, the president of the Rwandan Patriotic Front comes out on top of the rankings, the day after the double presidential and legislative elections, according to provisional results.

Indeed, the first figures announced by the electoral commission (NEC) on Monday evening, give Paul Kagame victory with 99.15% of the votes cast. These figures relate to 79% of the ballots counted and the final results are expected on July 27.

Aged 66, Paul Kagame, who has already spent more than 24 years in power, will unsurprisingly seek his fourth term despite the electoral resistance of his main challengers Frank Habineza, leader of the Democratic Greens party, and the independent Philippe Mpayimana.