DRC: Koffi Olomide summoned by the Attorney General

After being summoned before the Superior Council of Audiovisual and Communication (CSAC), Congolese singer Koffi Olomidé is expected to appear before the Attorney General at the Court of Cassation on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The famous artist Koffi Olomide finds himself at the center of attention after being summoned by the Superior Council of Audiovisual and Communication (CSAC) as well as by the General Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Cassation of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The CSAC summoned the artist on Friday, July 12, followed by a summons from the General Prosecutor’s Office for Monday, July 15, 2024. The nature of the accusations brought against Koffi Olomidé will be revealed during his appearance.

These summonses follow statements made by Koffi Olomide concerning the war in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The artist is said to have made remarks considered as “denigrating and demobilizing” for the Armed Forces of the DRC during a broadcast on Radio Télévision Nationale Congolaise (RTNC). These statements also led to disciplinary measures against the presenter of the broadcast.