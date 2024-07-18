DRC: Mobondo militia attack leaves more than 50 dead

More than 50 people were killed, including 9 soldiers, during an attack by the Mobondo militia against a military position in the town of Kinsele, located about 100 km east of Kinshasa, UN radio Okapi reported on Monday.

The attack occurred on Saturday, when a large number of Mobondo militiamen attacked an army position in Kinsele, Kwamouth province, before being pushed back by the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC). According to the chief of the nearby Kimomo village, Stanys Liby, the human toll of this attack exceeds 50 dead. “The toll is 41 militiamen neutralized, 9 soldiers killed and a lady, wife of a soldier, also killed”he said.

The information was confirmed by the provincial deputy of Kwamouth, David Bisaka, who mentioned 42 Mobondo eliminated, 9 soldiers and a soldier’s wife killed. “We ask the Head of State, who is working for the return of peace, to take this situation in hand”pleaded Stanys Liby following this violence.

As a reminder, in mid-March 2024, President Félix Tshisekedi led peace negotiations between Teke and Yaka customary chiefs and members of the Mobondo militia, resulting in a ceasefire agreement.