Rwandan President Paul Kagame visits London

Rwandan President Paul Kagame spoke with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to London on Tuesday April 9. The two men notably discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Visiting London, Rwandan President Paul Kagame held discussions with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, notably on the controversial agreement concerning the reception of asylum seekers in Rwanda. While this agreement was signed almost two years ago, its implementation is facing obstacles, in particular due to sales of housing planned as part of the project to locals, according to British media.

Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo refuted the allegations, saying the initial plan included mixing migrants and local residents. However, these reports raise questions about the viability and transparency of the UK-Rwanda deal.

The agreement aims to dissuade migrants from crossing the Channel on small boats by offering an alternative to permanent relocation to Rwanda. However, before a first flight can be arranged, the UK government must pass new legislation to make it easier to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. This measure is intended to prevent further legal challenges to the project and will be debated in the British Parliament on April 15.