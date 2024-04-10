Olympic Games Paris 2024 (F): the program of Zambia and Nigeria in the group stage

With the qualification of Zambia and Nigeria, we know all the teams which will compete in the final phase of the women's football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. And with it, the program of the African selections.

Zambia and Nigeria will represent Africa in the next women's Olympic football tournament. With three matches each on the program, these teams will have the opportunity to shine on the international stage and try to qualify for the quarter-finals.

In Group B, Zambia will enter the competition with a tough challenge when they take on the United States national team in their first match on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. GMT. The Zambians will then have to face Australia before concluding the first round against Germany.

As for Nigeria, placed in Group C, the Super Falcons will begin their Olympic campaign with a clash against Brazil on Thursday July 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. GMT. They will then face the Spanish team, reigning world champions, before closing the first round against Japan.

Thursday July 25

5 p.m. GMT: Nigeria v Brazil

7 p.m. GMT: USA v Zambia

Sunday July 28

5 p.m. GMT: Spain v Nigeria

5 p.m. GMT: Australia v Zambia

Wednesday July 31

3 p.m. GMT: Japan v Nigeria

5 p.m. GMT: Zambia v Germany