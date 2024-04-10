Francis Ngannou: here's how his earnings exploded throughout his career

Since his transition from MMA to boxing, Francis Ngannou has significantly increased his income.

His journey, worthy of a film script, took him from the sand mines of Cameroon to the biggest stages of combat sports. Despite the challenges he has faced, Francis Ngannou seems to be only at the beginning of his rise. Ignoring the criticism, nicknamed “The Predator”he always had confidence in himself, a constant in his life.

In his early days in the UFC, Ngannou did not fight on the most prestigious cards and his salary was modest. Seven years later, at the age of 37, he headlined two major boxing events. This incredible adventure has certainly been lucrative for this humble giant.

According to The Sports Daily, Francis Ngannou earned around $22,500 in his first UFC fight in 2015 against Luis Henrique. Two years later, when he spectacularly won his clash with Alistair Overeem in 2017 by a brutal knockout, his winnings were just $90,000. For his first title opportunity in 2018 against Stipe Miocic, Ngannou earned $500,000 for his initial fight, which he lost by decision.

Surprisingly, in his next loss to Derrick Lewis in the UFC, he reportedly pocketed $105,000. In his rematch against Curtis Blaydes in 2018, the amount reached $255,000, compared to the $26,500 he received in their first clash in 2016.

In 2021, for his rematch against Miocic at UFC 260, Ngannou reportedly made approximately $790,000 after winning the UFC heavyweight title. Then, according to talkSPORT, his victory against Ciryl Gane to defend his UFC title was reportedly paid around $600,000, marking his last fight under the UFC banner.

For his first boxing fight against Tyson Fury, Ngannou reportedly received around $10 million, which is by far his best salary. According to Forbes, Joshua would have received $50 million for their clash, while Ngannou would have earned $20 million if he won by knockout.

Under his current contract with the PFL, Ngannou will receive a seven-figure fee for each fight, with a minimum salary (up to $1 million) allocated to his opponent. Additionally, he will serve on the PFL Global Advisory Committee and assume the role of President and Shareholder of PFL Africa.