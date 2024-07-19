Kenya: President Ruto appoints 11 new ministers

Eight days after sacking almost his entire government, Kenyan President William Ruto has announced the appointment of 11 new ministers.

Eleven new ministers will join the Kenyan government. Indeed, during a press conference held in Nairobi, William Ruto explained that this government overhaul aims to “lead the urgent and irreversible transformation” Kenya. Among the 11 new ministers appointed, several were already members of the previous government.

The President stressed the importance of this reshuffle to restore public confidence and address the socio-economic challenges facing the country. “We need an expanded and renewed government to deliver the necessary reforms and improve the lives of Kenyans,” did he declare.

The announcement comes amid social tension. President Ruto faces strong opposition to an unpopular finance bill that sparked mass protests. The deadly crackdown on the protests, which left several people dead, has deepened the political crisis. Faced with public pressure, the government eventually dropped the bill, but criticism of the government’s handling of the situation persists.