Rwanda: Voting begins for presidential and legislative elections

Polling stations are open this Monday morning in Rwanda, for the legislative and presidential elections. Note that only Kagame, Habineza and Mpayimana are in the running for the presidential election, as in 2017.

A total of 2,433 polling stations are open from 07:00 (05:00 UT) to 15:00 (13:00 UT) this Monday, as part of the general elections in Rwanda.

According to AFP, the vote count will begin as soon as the vote closes and partial results will be communicated as the count progresses, until the announcement of provisional results on July 20.

President Paul Kagame, in power for 24 years, is seeking a fourth five-year term. Opposing him are two tough challengers: Democratic Green Party MP Frank Habineza and independent Philippe Mpayimana. The final results will be announced on July 27.