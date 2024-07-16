Koffi Olomide summoned: his lawyers justify his absence at the Prosecutor’s Office

The lawyers of rumba star Koffi Olomide have revealed the reasons for his absence from the Congolese courts this Monday, July 15, 2024.

This Monday, July 15, 2024, rumba star Koffi Olomide was summoned to the General Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Cassation. But the artist ultimately did not show up. His lawyers took his place at the hearing and cited professional reasons to explain his absence, without providing further details.

This summons follows proceedings against Koffi Olomide, although the precise facts have not been communicated. According to Mboté, this could be linked to his comments on the situation in the eastern part of the country. The prosecutor’s office was probably seeking clarification from the artist on this case which is still under investigation.

The failure of Koffi Olomide to appear could be interpreted as a lack of cooperation with the Congolese justice system, allowing the case to continue in the physical absence of the person concerned.