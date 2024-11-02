Rwanda: Torsten Spittler fixed on his future after the CAN 2025 qualifiers

Rwanda’s national coach, Torsten Spittler, has suggested that his future on the Amavubi bench would depend on whether or not he qualifies for CAN 2025.

During a press conference on Thursday (October 31), the German tactician stressed that the Rwandan Football Federation (FERWAFA) had not opened negotiations with him but that there could be a possibility for this if the team qualified.

“We have other national team matches (AFCON qualifiers) in two weeks. After these matches you will see if I stay or not. The federation is waiting, so we also have to wait for the next two matches. If we qualify for the CAN, you can ask me if I want to stay. If we do not qualify, you will not be able to ask questions about the contract”Spittler told the press.

He noted that the federation has not yet sent him a proposal. Spittler’s contract with the Rwandan team expires at the end of November. Note that the Amavubi are in the running for qualification for CAN 2025, CHAN 2025 and the 2026 World Cup.