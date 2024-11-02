CAN 2025 (Q)-Nigeria: Ademola Lookman sends a strong message to the Cheetahs

Nigeria will face Benin and Rwanda in a few weeks for the last two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. While waiting for this important meeting, the Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman, wanted to warn his opponents .

As Nigeria prepares for the final two qualifying matches for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), Ademola Lookman has sent a clear message to their next opponents, Benin and Rwanda. The Nigerian winger remains focused on the objective: qualification.

At the head of Group D, the Super Eagles are in a good position to achieve their goal. A win or draw in either match would be enough to clinch their ticket to CAN 2025. Lookman, in an interview with 54FootballX, expressed his confidence in his team:

“ We showed good collective performances during these CAN qualifiers and we now need to do better on a regular basis. We won two games and drew one, so we will continue this momentum and try to win our games. »

The 27-year-old winger, also favorite to win the 2024 African Ballon d’Or, reminded his teammates of the ambitions that drive them: “Obviously the goal is to qualify for the AFCON and the World Cup, so we’re looking to do those things. »

After four days, Nigeria is first in Group D with 10 points, ahead of Benin (2nd, 6 points) and Rwanda (3rd, 5 points). The Super Eagles will face the Cheetahs and the Amavubi on November 14 and 18.