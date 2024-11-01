Gabon: Oligui Nguema launches construction of the strategic Ndendé-Doussala road

In Gabon, President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema launched work on the Ndendé-Doussala road on Thursday as part of his mini-Republican tour.

This road, located on the Libreville-Brazzaville corridor, is part of an ambitious project aimed at connecting all the capitals of Central Africa by a paved road, to make up for a significant delay in regional integration. The first road of this type already connects Libreville to Yaoundé, thanks to funding from the European Union.

Indeed, the project benefits from financial support from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and will be implemented in two phases. The first phase concerns the asphalting of the Ndendé-Doussala-Rivière Ngongo (49 km, Gabonese side) and Kibangou-Dolisie (93 km, Congolese side) sections. The second phase provides for the earthen rehabilitation of the Kibangou-Ngongo intermediate section (130 km, in Congo) in order to ensure traffic continuity.

This project aims to optimize the transport logistics chain and reduce product transportation costs, thus increasing their competitiveness on local and international markets. It will also contribute to improving living conditions and reducing poverty in cities and towns located along this axis.

Ultimately, the completion of the work will make it possible to open the Libreville-Brazzaville corridor with a fully asphalted road, thus filling a significant gap in the region’s infrastructure.