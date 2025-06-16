Kenya: 3 Chinese tourists killed and 3 others injured in a road accident

In Kenya, three Chinese tourists lost their lives and three others were seriously injured in a road accident that occurred Thursday on a busy track in Kajiado, southeast of the country, police announced.

Police spokesperson Resila Onyango, said the accident took place in the morning, while the six Chinese tourists went to the Amboseli National Park in Nairobi, the country’s capital. “The preliminary survey reveals that the left rear wheel of the vehicle has detached its axle, causing loss of control of the vehicle by the driver. The vehicle then deflected its trajectory before turning away ”said Onyango.

“After the accident, the six tourists were seriously injured and were emergency transport to the Hospital Kilome Nursing & Matering in Emali. Three of them, two men and a woman, died of their injuries while they received care. The other three, two women and a man, are still in treatment and in critical condition ”she added. The driver of the vehicle, a local resident, was slightly injured and is also hospitalized.