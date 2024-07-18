It’s official: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is leaving Olympique de Marseille to join Saudi club Al-Qadsiah, promoted to the Saudi Pro League. The 35-year-old Gabonese striker has signed a two-year contract with the Saudi team.

After a successful season at OM, with 30 goals in all competitions, Aubameyang will discover a new league and a new culture. Al-Qadsiah is an ambitious club that was recently bought by Aramco, the Saudi oil and gas giant. The club aims to compete with the biggest teams in the Saudi Pro League and the arrival of Aubameyang is a strong sign of its ambitions.

Al-Qadsiah is a historic club in the Saudi league, but it has experienced a period of instability in recent years. The club was relegated in the 20th century and has experienced several lifts between the first and second divisions. However, since its acquisition by Aramco, the club has had great ambitions.

The arrival of Aubameyang is another major coup for Al-Qadsiah. The Gabonese striker is a world-class player who has played for top European clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. His experience and talent will be valuable assets for the Saudi club.