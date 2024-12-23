Rwanda: Paul Kagame presides over the swearing-in of 3 new members of the government

Rwandan President Paul Kagame chaired the swearing-in ceremony of three new members of the government this Monday at the village of Urugwiro in Kigali.

Nelly Mukazayire was appointed Minister of Sports, while Rwego Ngarambe was sworn in as Minister of State in the same department. For his part, Godfrey Kabera took office as Minister of State for National Treasury, reporting to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

In his speech, President Kagame recalled the scope and solemnity of the oath taken by the new ministers. “An oath is not just a formality; he carries with him an important responsibility and must reflect commitment to the work to be done”he said.

The Head of State also emphasized the importance of synergy between ministries, urging the new members of the government to ensure that “government programs benefit the entire population equitably, without favoring one region” to the detriment of another. »