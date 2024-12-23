Liverpool: Arne Slot raves about Mohamed Salah

At 32, Mohamed Salah continues to impress in the colors of Liverpool. During the Reds’ spectacular victory against Tottenham (6-3) in the Premier League, the Egyptian winger was dazzling, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

His instrumental role was praised by Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who highlighted the player’s professionalism and constant effort. “ He proves once again that he is capable of scoring and being decisive “, he said, reflecting Salah’s daily commitment to maintaining such a level of performance.

Slot also praised Salah’s humility and team spirit. “He is always there for his teammates and very pleasant to be around”he added. The coach was particularly impressed by the Egyptian’s discipline and recovery work, qualities which explain his longevity and his impact on the pitch.

With this new performance, Salah confirms that he remains one of the pillars of Liverpool and an example of consistency at the top of world football.