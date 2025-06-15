Rwanda: Paul Kagame presides over 03 new government members of 03

Rwandan President Paul Kagame chaired this Monday, in the village of Urugwiro in Kigali on Monday, the swearing in the oath of three new members of the government.

Nelly Mukazayire was appointed Minister of Sports, while Rwego Ngarambe was invested as Minister of State in the same department. For his part, Godfrey Kabera took office as Minister of State for the National Treasury, under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

In his speech, President Kagame recalled the scope and the solemnity of the oath provided by the new ministers. “An oath is not just a simple formality; He carries with him an important responsibility and must reflect the commitment to the work to be accomplished ”he said.

The Head of State has also emphasized the importance of synergy between ministries, urging new members of the government to guarantee that “Government programs benefit fairly in the entire population, without favoring a region” to the detriment of another. »»