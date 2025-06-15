Somalia: 11 Al-Shabab members eliminated in the south of the country

Eleven members of the Al-Shabab terrorist movement were eliminated during a military operation by Somali government forces in the city of Balad, located in the Shabeellaha Dhexe region in the south of the country.

According to the Somali official news agency (SONA), government forces managed to thwart an attack launched by members of Al-Shabab against the city of Balad on Saturday morning. The city governor, Qasim Ali nour, confirmed that the military operation had led to the death of eleven fighters of the terrorist movement.

Eye witnesses reported that mortar shells had been drawn from city districts during clashes. Despite the initial resistance of Al-Shabab members, government forces have succeeded in neutralizing the threat and protecting the local population.

The Anadolu correspondent also noted that the Al-Shabab movement had claimed the attack on social networks.

For years, the Somali government waged a bitter war against Al-Shabab, a terrorist organization affiliated with Al-Qaeda. Although the group was expelled from major cities between 2011 and 2012, it is still present in certain rural areas of the country.