Official: the Kenya-Ouganda-Tanzanie Trio Host of Chan 2024

CAF has officially unveiled the date and location of the African Nations Championship (Chan) 2024. The African competition will take place in 2025 and will be co-organized by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Despite the calls for the abandonment of this tournament, which some consider little productive in terms of competitiveness and profitability, the African Nations Championship will indeed take place. On a working visit to Kenya, the president of the CAF confirmed the holding this competition reserved for local players playing in their national championships. And Patrice Word has announced that the competition will take place in February 2025 and co-organized by the Kenya-Ouganda-Tanzanie trio.

“Chan attracts a lot of media coverage in Africa and also on a global scale and the right thing is that we could not have chosen a better country with Tanzania and Uganda. I am convinced that this chan will be the most successful in the history of this competition, both in the field and in terms of media coverage and interest that we plan in Africa but also on a global scale. I will therefore come back, there will be a lot of commitment between CAF and Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda“Said the South African leader.

The last edition of Chan, disputed in Algeria in 2023, was won by Senegal before Algeria (0-0, 5-4 at the TAB) in the final disputed on February 4 at the Nelson Mandela stadium in Baraki (Algiers).