Rwanda officially declares end of Marburg virus outbreak

Rwanda declared on Friday the end of the Marburg virus disease epidemic, which was first reported on September 27.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana at a press conference in the capital Kigali. This decision comes after 42 consecutive days without any new cases, in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) protocols, and after the recovery of the last confirmed patient.

The last case of Marburg virus disease was detected on October 30, while the last death linked to this epidemic dates back to October 14. Sabin Nsanzimana welcomed the progress made, welcoming the ” dedication “ health professionals who worked tirelessly.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, the epidemic, whose zoonotic origin was confirmed, caused 66 confirmed cases, leading to 15 deaths and 51 recoveries. Although the crisis is officially over, the minister indicated that preventive measures will remain in force.

Among them, the use of GPS technology to track the movements and habitats of bats, considered to be the main vectors of the virus. Brian Chirombo, local WHO representative, however, recalled that “this is not the end, the fight continues”.

As soon as the epidemic appeared, Rwanda deployed a rapid and coordinated response. A 24/7 operational command post has been established to manage surveillance, testing, case management, vaccination, risk communication and community engagement.

The Marburg virus, belonging to the same family as the Ebola virus, is a highly contagious pathogen, with a mortality rate of up to 88%. It causes hemorrhagic fever, the first symptoms of which, such as high fever and severe headache, usually appear within a week of exposure.