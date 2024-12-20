Cameroon: 10 Boko Haram terrorists killed in the Far North region

At least ten Boko Haram members were killed Wednesday by the Multinational Joint Force (MMF) during two operations carried out in the Far North region of Cameroon, according to the military public information service of the MMF, based in N’Djamena, Chad.

Troops from sub-sector 4 of sector 1 of the MMF foiled an attack on a military base in Darak, Logone-et-Chari department, killing six Boko Haram fighters in the early hours of Wednesday. Five soldiers were injured during the exchange of fire.

In another operation, the FMM intercepted terrorists fleeing towards Mozogo, in the department of Mayo-Tsanaga, neutralizing four Boko Haram members. According to the FMM, this action demonstrates its commitment to fighting insecurity in the Lake Chad basin and protecting civilians from violence by armed groups.

“The force’s determination to eradicate the terrorist threat in the Lake Chad basin remains intact”said Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, head of military information at the MNJTF headquarters.