DRC: Security Council extends MONUSCO mandate by one year

The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2765 on Friday, December 20, extending for an additional year the mandate of the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), according to Congolese media sources and French.

This text, drawn up by France and Sierra Leone, was unanimously approved by the members of the Council meeting in New York, reports Radio Okapi, the UN radio in the DRC. This resolution comes in a context where MONUSCO has begun its gradual withdrawal from the country, in accordance with the request of the Congolese government, which had initially pleaded for an accelerated departure before favoring a gradual disengagement.

Mozambique justified its support for the resolution by affirming its solidarity with the DRC, particularly in this phase of diplomatic negotiations aimed at restoring peace in the east of the country, indicates the same media. Furthermore, the United Kingdom called on the parties to the conflict not to hinder the activities of MONUSCO, while China reiterated its support for the UN mission, which it considers a key player in the return to peace in DRC.