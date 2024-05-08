Rwanda: Diane Rwigara, strong critic of Kagame, presidential candidate

Opponent Diane Rwigara, a strong critic of President Paul Kagame, announced on Wednesday that she was going to run in the presidential elections on July 15 in Rwanda, during which the outgoing head of state will seek a fourth term.

“ A new chapter for Rwanda begins now. Together, we will make history! Join me as I run for president “, she wrote on X, with the hashtag #Twagiye (“let’s go” in Kinyarwanda).

Aged 42, Diane Rwigara is the fourth candidate declared for this election, with Paul Kagame, the strong man of the country since the end of the genocide in 1994 and president since 2000, Frank Habineza, deputy and leader of the Green Democratic Party, formation opposition authorized by the government, and Philippe Mpayima, independent candidate.

Opposition figure Victoire Ingabire, who had announced her intention to run, will not be able to do so after a court rejected in March her request to restore her civil rights, of which she had been stripped following a conviction in 2013 especially for “ minimization of the 1994 genocide “. According to the official electoral calendar, candidates for the presidential and legislative elections on July 15 must submit their applications between May 17 and 30. The final list of candidates will be announced on June 14.