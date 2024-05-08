Madagascar: start of the electoral campaign for the legislative elections

The electoral campaign for the next legislative elections in Madagascar began this Wednesday, May 8. With a vote scheduled for May 29, candidates have three weeks to convince voters in the 120 districts of the Big Island.

In Antananarivo, the Malagasy capital, the first day of the electoral campaign took place in a calm atmosphere, despite a few showers observed. Weather forecasts indicate that this rainy weather will persist for the next few days. In the Soanierana district, political activity is already being felt with the departure of a campaign team from candidate Emilien Ramboasalama. Former member of the opposition party “Tiako i Madagasikara”, he is now running as an independent to seek a new mandate as deputy.

Some candidates chose to mark the start of the campaign by putting up their posters at midnight. Others, like former minister Augustin Andriamananoro, opted for a carnival with their supporters.

The stakes in these legislative elections are high, because they will determine the new configuration of the political landscape in Madagascar and the majority in Parliament. The confrontation will be between the opposition candidates, who are presenting themselves in a dispersed manner, and those of the ruling party.