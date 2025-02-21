Rwanda denounces American sanctions and calls for a negotiated resolution of the conflict in the DRC

The Rwandan government firmly denounced the sanctions imposed by the United States on Thursday to meet James Kabarebe, Minister of State responsible for regional integration, accused of being involved in human rights violence and violations in East of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In an official press release, Kigali described these measures of “unjustified” And “Unpaid”saying that they do not help resolve the conflict that continues in this region. Indeed, the Rwandan government stressed that the conflict along its western border implies hostile forces, such as the armed forces of the DRC (FARDC) and various armed groups, which were not sanctioned. He also deplores the inaction of the international community in the face of persistent insecurity and the violence attributed to the Congolese government, which he accuses of contributing to the worsening of clashes.

Kigali says that its main objective is to ensure the security of its borders and to fight against ethnic extremism armed in the region, while defending the law of its citizens to live in peace. The government believes that punitive sanctions, such as those in the United States, bring no lasting solution and hamper African mediation efforts. He calls on the international community to fully support these initiatives, in particular the process led by Africa, recently reinforced by the spouse of the Eastern African Community (CAE), the Development Community of Southern Africa (SADC) and the African Union (AU).

At the same time, the US State Department announced sanctions against Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, spokesperson for the M23 rebel movement and the Congo river alliance, for their alleged role in violence in eastern DRC . The United States has urged Rwanda to stop any support for the M23 and to withdraw its troops from the Congolese territory, while calling for a return to negotiations as part of the Luanda process, led by Angola.

For Kigali, a negotiated solution remains the only credible path to end the conflict permanently, and the government reaffirms its commitment to this process. Since its resurgence in 2022, the M23 has taken control of several strategic localities, including Goma and Bukavu, aggravating tensions in the region.