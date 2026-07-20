FESTIFÉES 2026: Paris will host the 9th edition of the International Women’s Arts Festival

From October 7 to 10, 2026, Paris will become the world capital of women’s arts during the 9th edition of the International Women’s Arts Festival (FESTIFÉES). Placed under the theme “Women and Arts: heirs of the past, actresses of the present and builders of the future”, the event will bring together artists, cultural entrepreneurs, decision-makers and partners from several countries to celebrate female creativity and leadership.

For four days, the French capital will vibrate to the rhythm of a program honoring women creators in all their diversity. Theater, dance, music, storytelling, slam, puppets, painting, artistic exhibitions, conferences and workshops will be at the heart of this ninth edition, which aims to strengthen the place of women in the cultural and creative industries.

Over the years, FESTIFÉES has established itself as an international platform promoting the visibility of women artists, intercultural dialogue and exchanges between cultural professionals. The festival also offers a space for meetings between creators, investors, institutions and partners, with the aim of developing new cultural cooperation on an international scale.

The 2026 edition will be placed under the theme “Women and Arts: heirs of the past, actresses of the present and builders of the future”, an invitation to recognize the contribution of women to the preservation of cultural heritage, contemporary creation and the construction of tomorrow’s societies.

The program includes live shows, concerts, exhibitions, panels devoted to female leadership, masterclasses, training workshops as well as several networking sessions intended to promote collaborations between artists, cultural professionals and international partners.

The festival is run by Bello Elisabeth Oseini, founder and promoter of FESTIFÉES. Committed for several years to the promotion of arts, culture, cinema and female leadership, she works through this initiative to create bridges between people while contributing to the empowerment of women through culture.

Beyond its artistic aspect, FESTIFÉES aims to be a real tool for social transformation. The organizers wish to promote equal opportunities, encourage the expression of female talents and support the emergence of a new generation of female creators and cultural leaders.

With this in mind, the organizing committee is launching an appeal to institutions, companies, patrons, foundations and sponsors wishing to support an international cultural event with a strong social, economic and human impact.

The 9th edition of FESTIFÉES will take place from October 7 to 10, 2026 in Paris and promises to bring together participants from several backgrounds around the same ambition: to make the arts a powerful lever for emancipation, intercultural dialogue and development.