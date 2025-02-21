Mali: the former Chief of Staff of Assimi Goïta designated Ambassador in Algiers

The Malian head of state, Assimi Goïta, granted an audience this Thursday, February 20, 2025, to Mohamed Amaga Dolo, newly appointed Mali ambassador to Algeria, according to information from Faso Actu.

During this meeting, the diplomat requested the councils and orientations of the Head of State for his new mission. “I was received by the Head of State while I am about to assume my functions as an ambassador in Algiers, a brother and friend country with which we share important historical, geographic and economic ties”Mohamed Amaga Dolo said in the hearing.

During the ceremony, the new ambassador received “The highest instructions” Regarding its roadmap in Algeria. The exchanges also focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

In addition, Mohamed Amaga Dolo has reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the interests of Mali and his people throughout his mission.