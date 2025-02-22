Martin Ziguélé leaves the MLPC: a deep crisis and an irreversible division

The Movement for the Liberation of the Central African People (MLPC) is going through one of the most serious crises in its history. After the start of Sekodé ndeugbayirespected figure of the party, it is the turn of Martin Ziguéléits emblematic president, to slam the door. This series of departures has reflected the extent of the internal tensions that have been gnawing on the MLPC for several months, fueling divisions and casting doubt on its political future.

For some time now, the MLPC has been undermined by internal conflicts and an absence of unified vision. The confidence of activists towards Martin Ziguélé has gradually eroded, making his leadership increasingly disputed. Dissension rumors were no longer limited to party corridors, they were now relayed in the media and confirmed by certain official declarations. This deleterious climate led to a split of the MLPC in two rival wings.

According to several sources, Ziguélé would continue to direct one of these factions, described as“Anti-presidential”while the other, now closer to the power in place, tries to redefine his political positioning. This separation marks a clear break: the MLPC, as it was known, no longer exists in its historical form.

The shadow of the MCU and the political recomposition

In this context, the ruling party, The united heart movement (MCU)plays a significant role. Martin Ziguélé has never hidden his opposition to the growing influence of the MCU, which he accuses of actively debucking the members of the opposition parties.

A significant turning point took place the December 27, 2024when the president Faustin-Archange Touadéra received an MLPC delegation, led by Gabriel Jean Edouard Koyambonouformer Prime Minister, who came to present the new composition of the interim political bureau of the party. This meeting was an attempt to rebuild the MLPC after the internal turbulence, but it above all highlighted a rapprochement with the power in place.

Another major event has occurred February 18, 2025during a rally of young activists from several parties, including the MLPCin support of the president’s candidacy Touadéra for a new mandate. This demonstration confirmed what many feared: part of the MLPC now aligned itself with the MCU, which only accentuates the fracture with the dissident wing led by Ziguélé.

What future for the MLPC?

The departure of historical figures as Martin Ziguélé And Sekodé ndeugbayi Immerse the MLPC in uncertainty. The split of the party and the loss of many executives weaken its position in the Central African political landscape. Faced with a divided opposition and a power that consolidates its grip, the MLPC will quickly have to find a survival strategy.

It remains to be seen whether the party will be able to bounce back and find a unity, or if it is condemned to become a marginal political force. One thing is certain: the MLPC will never be the same again.