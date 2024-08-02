King Mohammed VI officially invites Emmanuel Macron to Morocco

Following France’s strong support for Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara, King Mohammed VI has sent an official invitation to President Emmanuel Macron for a state visit to Morocco.

King Mohammed VI sent a message to French President Emmanuel Macron for a visit to Morocco. This invitation follows France’s recent statement supporting Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara, a position that the Moroccan sovereign welcomed with gratitude.

In his message, King Mohammed VI expressed his gratitude to President Macron for his warm wishes on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Throne Day, and for his personal commitment to the Franco-Moroccan partnership. “I am particularly pleased with the clear and strong position that France has adopted in your message on the subject of the Moroccan Sahara.”said the King.

The Moroccan sovereign specified that France’s firm support for Moroccan sovereignty strengthens the international dynamic in favor of the Moroccan solution proposed in 2007. “By recognizing Morocco’s legal titles and immemorial rights, France is helping to put an end to a conflict inherited from another era,” he said.

Algiers is offended and criticizes Paris

As a reminder, the Algerian government decided on Tuesday to recall its ambassador to France. ” with immediate effect “in response to Paris’ recognition of Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara. The Algerian Foreign Ministry’s statement severely criticized this recognition, calling it “flouting international legality” and to ignore “the right of the Saharawi people to self-determination”Algeria also accuses France of supporting the “colonial fact imposed on Western Sahara” and to deviate from United Nations efforts for the decolonization of the region.

The conflict in Western Sahara has pitted Morocco against the Polisario Front since 1975, after the end of the Spanish occupation. The conflict, which degenerated into an armed confrontation until 1991, was partially resolved by a ceasefire agreement, but the issue of sovereignty over the region remains unresolved. Morocco proposes extensive autonomy under its sovereignty, while the Polisario Front, supported by Algeria, calls for a referendum to determine the fate of the region, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 690.