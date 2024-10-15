Rwanda-Benin: Gernot Rohr optimistic but cautious

Gernot Rohr was at a press conference in Kigali on Monday, on the eve of the match against Rwanda in the CAN 2025 qualifier. And the Benin coach assured that his team are ready to snatch the three points of victory.

This Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Benin will face Rwanda during the 4th day of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (CAN) qualifiers. After their convincing 3-0 victory in the first leg in Abidjan, the Cheépards will try to confirm their superiority in Kigali. On the eve of this decisive meeting, Benin coach Gernot Rohr spoke at a press conference, being optimistic but cautious.

Asked about his team’s chances after the great success of the first leg, Rohr was keen to temper the enthusiasm. “ Winning 3-0 in the first leg is not a guarantee “, he said. “ We expect a Rwanda team that will want to take revenge. » Aware of the spirit of revenge which could animate their opponents, the Beninese coach does not want his team to fall into excess of confidence.

Gernot Rohr also brought good news regarding the state of his squad. “The news is good, no injuries. We will have everyone “, he confirmed, suggesting that all his players are fit and ready for this crucial meeting.

Favorable climatic conditions in Kigali

The match will be played at 6 p.m. (5 p.m. in Benin), a time which, according to Gernot Rohr, should advantage the Beninese players, especially after facing more difficult conditions in Abidjan. “ The advantage is that we will play at 6 p.m. There is the altitude but also the freshness. (…) The temperature is pleasant. We think this won’t pose any problem. The first leg in Abidjan at 4 p.m. was physically tough, especially in the first half. Here, it won’t be more complicated than that », added the coach.

As a reminder, Benin is second in group D with 6 points, one length behind the Nigerian leader. A victory for the Cheetahs would bring them closer to qualifying for the final phase.