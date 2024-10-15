CAN 2025 (Q): Rwanda-Benin, Malawi-Senegal, the program for this Tuesday
Discover the meetings on the program this Tuesday across Africa, counting for the fourth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.
Dedicated to the qualifiers for the Morocco 2025 African Cup of Nations, the October international break on the continent ends this Tuesday, with the matches of the fourth day of the qualifying phases. No less than 15 matches are on the program across African fields.
In Kigali, Rwanda will try to relaunch its campaign against Benin. Ditto for Ghana which travels to Sudan. Hanging on by the Falcons of Jediane (0-0) last week, the Black Stars must take the three points of victory to continue to hope of qualifying for the final phase.
The full program for this Tuesday:
South Sudan vs Uganda
Sudan vs Ghana
Malawi vs Senegal
Chad vs Zambia
Lesotho vs Gabon
Tanzania vs DRC
Rwanda vs Benin
Mauritania vs Egypt
Botswana vs Cape Verde
Niger vs Angola
Sierra Leone vs Ivory Coast
Congo vs South Africa
Libya vs Nigeria
Ethiopia vs Guinea
Comoros vs Tunisia