CAN 2025 (Q): Rwanda-Benin, Malawi-Senegal, the program for this Tuesday

Discover the meetings on the program this Tuesday across Africa, counting for the fourth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Dedicated to the qualifiers for the Morocco 2025 African Cup of Nations, the October international break on the continent ends this Tuesday, with the matches of the fourth day of the qualifying phases. No less than 15 matches are on the program across African fields.

In Kigali, Rwanda will try to relaunch its campaign against Benin. Ditto for Ghana which travels to Sudan. Hanging on by the Falcons of Jediane (0-0) last week, the Black Stars must take the three points of victory to continue to hope of qualifying for the final phase.

The full program for this Tuesday:

South Sudan vs Uganda

Sudan vs Ghana

Malawi vs Senegal

Chad vs Zambia

Lesotho vs Gabon

Tanzania vs DRC

Rwanda vs Benin

Mauritania vs Egypt

Botswana vs Cape Verde

Niger vs Angola

Sierra Leone vs Ivory Coast

Congo vs South Africa

Libya vs Nigeria

Ethiopia vs Guinea

Comoros vs Tunisia