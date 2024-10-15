CAN 2025 (Q): Steve Mounié confident before Rwanda-Benin

At a press conference in Kigali on Monday, Steve Mounié spoke about the match on the 4th day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers against Rwanda. And the captain of the Cheetahs appeared calm and ready to tackle this duel against the Amavubi.

Asked whether the Rwandan coach considers him a major threat, Mounié reacted with confidence: “ I will approach the match as I always do. Afterwards, it is the opposing coach who is adapting his team to the threat he identifies. For my part, it doesn’t change anything. On the contrary, if he wants to create tactics against me, it will open up spaces for my partners “, he declared in comments relayed by Roméo Aklozo.

He also recalled the success of the first leg. “We saw it in the first leg, it will allow others to score and allow us to win this match 3-0,” he added.

The Benin Cheetahs, who won the first meeting 3-0 in Abidjan, will approach this confrontation with confidence. Steve Mounié, already decisive in this victory, is preparing to face a Rwandan team probably more aggressive, seeking revenge on home soil.

But for the Beninese captain, this additional pressure on his shoulders could well work in favor of his teammates, freeing up space for other players to shine. See you this evening in Kigali, from 5 p.m. (GMT+1) for the outcome.