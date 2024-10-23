Cameroon – Affair of singer Longue Longue: the opening of an investigation demanded

Maurice Kamto, president of the Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon (MRC), reacted to the violence suffered by the musician Longue Longue. He stated that he had viewed “a video of incredible violence” showing the artist “enduring unspeakable treatment in what appears to be an office of a Cameroonian state security service. »

These images of brutal torture, according to Kamto, recall the treatment inflicted on MRC activists during the arbitrary and illegal arrests of 2019, as well as the violence of 2020. He stressed that despite the documentation of torture and the identification of those responsible, no no legal action was taken against them.

On behalf of the MRC, Kamto strongly condemned these acts of “state barbarism” and demanded the opening of an immediate investigation so that those responsible are brought to justice.

He also launched an appeal to activists of the Cameroonian People’s Democratic Rally (RDPC), urging them to denounce the repression of dissident voices. “Our compatriots in the CPDM must recognize what the regime in place is doing to its opponents to stay in power. I invite them to reject these political methods, even if they are momentarily advantageous to them, because they are unacceptable”added Maurice Kamto.