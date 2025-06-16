Kenya: President Ruto appoints 11 new ministers

Eight days after having dismissed his government, President Kenyan William Ruto announced the appointment of 11 new ministers.

Eleven new ministers will join the Kenyan government. Indeed, during a press conference held in Nairobi, William Ruto explained that this government overhaul aims to “Conduct urgent and irreversible transformation” from Kenya. Among the 11 new ministers appointed, several were already members of the previous government.

The president stressed the importance of this reshuffle to restore public confidence and respond to the socio-economic challenges with which the country is confronted. “We need an extended and renewed government to make the necessary reforms and improve the life of Kenyans”, he said.

This announcement comes in a climate of social tension. President Ruto is faced with strong opposition due to an unpopular finance law which had triggered massive demonstrations. The murderous repression of these protests, which made several victims, accentuated the political crisis. Faced with public pressure, the government finally abandoned the bill, but criticisms of the situation managed.