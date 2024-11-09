Rwanda: 03 months suspended prison sentence for Miss Rwanda 2022

In Rwanda, the Kicukiro Court of First Instance sentenced Divine Nshuti Muheto, Miss Rwanda 2022, to a three-month suspended prison sentence, after finding her guilty of drunk driving, driving without a license, and degradation of public infrastructure.

Muheto was arrested Oct. 20 after a crash that prosecutors say was caused by drunken driving. She was also accused of driving without a license on the night of October 24, damaging public infrastructure, including a lamp post and a palm tree, and leaving the scene after the incident. At her hearing, Muheto pleaded guilty to some charges, explaining that she had not intended to flee, but had walked away out of fear of the crowd gathering and filming her.

Prosecutors said that on October 24, Muheto left a bar around midnight, driving a KIA SPORTAGE. On her way back to Nyakabanda in Kicukiro district, she lost control of her vehicle, hitting an electricity pole and a palm tree, causing damage to her car.

Muheto’s legal team argued against a prison sentence, suggesting a fine instead. They highlighted her role as promoter of national initiatives, particularly in the fight against stunting, as well as her attitude of remorse and her apologies.

Initially exposed to a two-year prison sentence as requested by the prosecution, Muheto saw her sentence reduced. The court found that there were no reasons to extend the sentence further.

Recognizing the seriousness of the charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, property damage and fleeing after an accident, the court imposed a three-month suspended sentence and ordered his immediate release.