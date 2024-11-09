Central African Republic: 02 civilians killed by armed men in the west of the country

Two motorcycle taxi drivers were killed by armed attackers on Thursday night in the west of the Central African Republic (CAR), according to reliable local sources.

The two victims, both motorcycle taxi drivers, were murdered in the village of Kourssou, near Bouar, capital of the Nana-Mambéré prefecture (west), according to information provided by police sources. Friday.

According to the Bouar Gendarmerie Brigade, the bodies of the victims were found on Friday morning and handed over to their families residing in Bouar. “An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of their assassination, which many residents attribute to armed groups active in the region”said a police source.

Recently, several deadly attacks have targeted both civilians and soldiers in certain areas of the country.