Central African Republic: the ICC issues an arrest warrant against a former leader of an armed group

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Edmond Beina, former leader of an armed faction currently detained provisionally in Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR), according to an ICC information note.

Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC thus ordered his arrest, Beina being also known as Beina de Tedoa. The ICC suspects him of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, attempted murder, extermination, deportation or forced transfer of populations, imprisonment, serious deprivation of physical liberty and looting.

These crimes were allegedly perpetrated in Guen, in the Mambéré-Kadéï prefecture (western CAR), between February 1 and early April 2014, by anti-balaka militias.

Arrested last June in Bangui, the suspect is currently in pre-trial detention at the request of the Special Criminal Court (CPS), which could transfer the case to the ICC under the principle of primacy between these two jurisdictions.