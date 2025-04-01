The Russian forces have regained control of five localities in the Koursk region in the last 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

“The troops of the northern group released the villages of Kazatchia Loknia, 1st Kniaji, 2nd Kniaji, Zamoste and Mirny in the context of offensive operations”said the ministry’s press release, adding that the Ukrainian army suffered the loss of more than 260 soldiers in the region during the same period.

In addition, according to a report by the TASS agency, the Russian forces have also taken control of the central districts of Sudja, the main agglomeration of the disputed area of ​​Koursk.