Benin: the major decisions of the Council of Ministers of Wednesday March 12, 2025
The government of President Patrice Talon met this Wednesday, March 11 in the Council of Ministers in the effective presence of the Head of State. Here are the major files examined during this government conclave.
Normative measures
Craftsmanship
Establishment of the National Crafts Consultation Framework in Benin;
Economy and finance
- Appointment of statutory auditors and substitutes near the culture safeguard agencies and near the audiovisual production company (SOPA) SA;
- Advancement of customs inspectors, for the year 2025;
- Terms of recruitment on title, appointment, advancement and employment of customs technical and administrative staff.
Communication
Energy, water and mines
- Creation of multi-villing drinking water supply systems in the departments of Ouémé and the plateau;
- Strengthening of drinking water supply systems in cities in Savalou and Bantè.
Tourism and arts
Complete project management missions of tourist infrastructure development work in Allada.
Foreign affairs
State grant for the organization of the pilgrimage to Mecca (HADJ), 2025 edition.
Teaching
Contractualization for the acquisition, installation, operation and maintenance of solar equipment as part of the implementation of the pilot phase of the solar lanterns in public primary schools in Benin.
Social affairs
Implementation of conditional monetary transfers to girls beneficiaries of the SWEDD project over the period from January to June 2025.