France: a man killed in a shooting on the A41 motorway

A shooting on Wednesday on the A41 motorway, near the town of Touvet, in the south-east of France, caused the death of a person, according to the BFMTV news channel.

The police and the emergency services intervened on the spot, resulting in a partial interruption of the traffic, said the prefecture of Isère on social networks.

According to sources close to the investigation mentioned by BFMTV, one of the vehicles involved has fled. The authorities recommend avoiding the area, requiring vehicles to leave the highway at exit 25, Domène-Montbonnot.

In the direction of Grenoble from Chambéry, the A41 remains open, allowing vehicles to circulate, although traffic is also disturbed.

According to Bison Futé, to join Grenoble from Chambéry, it is advisable to go through the A43 towards Lyon, then to borrow the A48 shortly before Bourgoin-Jallieu. However, this route leads to a detour of around 70 km.