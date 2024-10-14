Russian military plane destroyed in Urals, Ukraine says

This Monday, October 14, 2024, Ukraine announced that it had destroyed a Russian military transport plane during an attack carried out over the weekend on a base located in the Orenburg region, south of the Urals, in a considerable distance from the border between the two countries.

According to a statement released by the Main Directorate of Ukrainian Military Intelligence (GUR), affiliated with the Defense Ministry, the plane is believed to be a Tu-134.

According to the GUR, this aircraft, used to transport leaders of the Russian Defense Ministry, was hit at the Orenburg-2 military airfield, approximately 1,000 kilometers from the border between Ukraine and Russia. “ The enemy’s carcass burned: a Tu-134 military transport plane was destroyed in Russia », welcomed the GUR in a message published on Telegram. Russia has not yet publicly commented on this event.

This attack comes as tensions between the two countries remain high, as part of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.