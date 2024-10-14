Israel: 4 soldiers killed and dozens injured in drone attack

Four soldiers lost their lives during a drone attack on a military base in northern Israel, the Israeli army announced in a statement on Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said a drone, launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon, struck a military base near the town of Binyamina on the Carmel Coast between Haifa and Tel Aviv. The army clarified that “the incident is under investigation” without providing any other information.

After the attack, the Magen David Adom rescue service reported that its teams had treated 61 people, including three in critical condition, 18 with moderate injuries, 31 with minor injuries and nine for panic cases. According to the Israeli army, the air warning siren was not activated before the incident.

The drone struck the dining room during dinner time, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan TV. Air attacks causing such casualties in Israel are rare, with air defense systems usually issuing alerts in advance of such incidents.

Army Radio reported that an initial investigation revealed that at least two drones had been launched from Lebanon, approaching Israel through the Mediterranean Sea. One of them was intercepted, but the army was unable to locate the second.

About an hour after the attack, the army announced that another drone coming from Lebanon had been intercepted in Haifa Bay, northern Israel. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday evening, specifying in a statement that it had launched a squadron of drones at a Golani brigade training base in Binyamina.