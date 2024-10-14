CAN 2025 (Q)/Super Eagles stranded in Libya: Nigeria condemns “hostage-taking” of its players

Nigeria’s sports minister has reacted to the surreal situation in Libya, with the Super Eagles stranded at Al Abaq airport since Sunday. And Senator John Enoh condemned the hostage-taking of his compatriots by the Libyan authorities.

Since Sunday, the Nigerian selection has been experiencing an unprecedented situation in Libya. Expected in Benghazi this Tuesday for the match of the fourth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers, the Super Eagles have been stuck in an airport in the country since Sunday. Indeed, while they were supposed to land in the Libyan capital, the Nigerian delegation’s flight was diverted to Al Abaq airport, where for 24 hours the group has been left to its own devices, without assistance or food. .

A surreal situation condemned by the Nigerian authorities. In a statement released on Monday morning, Sports Minister John Enoh expressed deep concern over the poor treatment of coach Austin Eguavoen’s men, especially as they were in Libya for an international engagement.

“ Such actions by the Libyan authorities are deeply worrying and completely unacceptable. Taking our national team and its officials hostage, whatever the circumstances, violates not only international sporting protocols, but also the principles of respect and hospitality that must be applied to all visiting teams “, said Enoh.

“ The Nigerian government will not tolerate any form of disrespect or mistreatment towards our players and officials. We are in close contact with the relevant authorities and we are making every effort to ensure that this situation is resolved quickly. I urge everyone to remain calm as we engage in diplomatic discussions to resolve this issue “, he added.

The match canceled?

For their part, the Super Eagles, through their captain, decided to boycott the meeting to denounce the inhuman treatment in Libya. “ As captain with the team we have decided that we will NOT play this game. CAF should look into the report and what is happening here“, declared William Troost-Ekong on X. As a reminder, the Libya-Nigeria match is scheduled for Tuesday evening, from 8 p.m. (GMT+1).