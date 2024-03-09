Russia – DRC: a military cooperation agreement signed

Russia has approved a military cooperation agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The two countries intend to strengthen their bilateral relations.

“In accordance with Article 11 of the Russian Federal Law On International Agreements of Russia, (the government) approved the draft agreement on military cooperation with the Democratic Republic of Congo, presented by the Russian Defense Ministry in coordination with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other relevant federal executive bodies »indicates the document cited by the state agency Tass.

This agreement provides for the organization of joint exercises, participation in and monitoring of exercises at the invitation of relevant agencies, visits to warships and combat aircraft upon invitation or request, training of military personnel and other formats of cooperation, Tass said.

This agreement comes in a context of growing insecurity in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Indeed, the eastern part of the country is facing attacks from armed groups, the most active of which are the ADF and especially the M23 which launched an offensive against the army in 2023. This year, it also began an advance with coordinated attacks. Fighting has raged between the M23 and the Congolese army since last week.

The Congolese government, which has established a state of siege in the east of the country and which has requested the departure of MONUSCO and the EAC, has called on new foreign forces to eradicate the insecurity which has persisted since the night. the times. President Félix Tshisekedi also promised, during his electoral campaign for his second term, to work hard to ensure security stability in the eastern regions, so that the thousands of displaced people return to their homes. respective localities.