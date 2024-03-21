Francophonie: the DRC plans to withdraw from the OIF

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the largest French-speaking country in Africa, is considering the option of withdrawing from the International Organization of La Francophonie. This was declared by Patrick Muyaya Katembwe, Minister of Communication and Media, official representative of the government of the DRC.

“We have noted that the Francophonie does not support us in the conflict in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo,” declared the Congolese news portal Politico. “She does not comment clearly on the killings. We are affected by the crimes of the East. We will evaluate our membership in the Francophonie, and at the end of this evaluation, decisions will be made. The option of leaving the Francophonie for many Congolese cannot be excluded.”

The Democratic Republic of Congo has decided this year not to officially participate in the activities of the International Day of La Francophonie, celebrated on March 20. Created in 1970, the International Organization of La Francophonie has 54 member states, 7 associated countries and 27 observers, including regions.