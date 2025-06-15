Russia donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa welcomed a donation of 25,000 tonnes of wheat with the Russian government with gratitude, as well as 23,000 tonnes of fertilizer provided by an agricultural chemical company based in Moscow.

Russia continues its work of charity in Africa with the sending of 25,000 tonnes of wheat and 23,000 tonnes of fertilizer in Zimbabwe. During the ceremony to give to Harare, President Mnangagwa expressed his gratitude to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for this generous gesture. He also underlined Zimbabwe’s desire to collaborate with Russia to strengthen its fertilizer industry and increase its growth capacity.

Russian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Nikolai Krasilnikov, explained that wheat had been given by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and United Grain Company, while the fertilizer had been provided by the Uralchem-Uralkali Business Group. He said this initiative was part of the commitment made by President Putin at the second Russian-Africa summit in July 2023.

This donation illustrates Russia’s commitment to supporting agricultural development in Africa and strengthening its links with the countries of the continent. President Mnangagwa has expressed the will of Zimbabwe to welcome new Russian investments in the agricultural sector for mutually beneficial cooperation.