CAN 2025 (Q): ESWATINI rules Somalia and validates its ticket for playoffs

The ESWATINI will compete in the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The Sihangu Semnikati validated their ticket for the group phases of the competition after their victory over Somalia in double confrontation. Victorious of the Ocean Stars (3-2) last week, the Eswatini team made this Tuesday a draw with its Somali counterpart. After a harshly disputed meeting, the two teams separated on a parity score (2-2).

Spectators in the first period, the two training courses launched themselves on the return on the return from the locker room. At the 46th minute of play, Eswatini opens the scoring through Sabelo Ndzinisa. He will be followed a few minutes later by his teammate Bongwa Owa Matsebula who doubles the bet for the Sihlangu Semnikati. In the last quarter of an hour, Mohamed Awad will reduce the scoring for Somalia (76 ‘), before tearing the equalization for his own, two minutes later. Final score: 2-2.